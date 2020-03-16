Several rounds of rain and storms this week

Meteorologist Mark Larson says it'll be a wet week with several rain chances on the way to Kansas through Wednesday and even strong/severe storms Thursday.

Early showers will give way to occasional Drizzle Monday afternoon with gray skies and highs in the 50s.

Another wave of rain will push into western Kansas tonight then linger into Tuesday, skies will stay gray but it'll be dry across the east. Highs tomorrow will only top-out in the 40s and 50s.

High temps will warm into the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more rain likely. An area of rain and scattered storms will roll through most of Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning then taper off a bit by the afternoon.

Rain showers could turn into light snow across northwestern Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning but it's a bit too early to say how much could fall and where.

We'll get a break from the rain, and see some sunshine Friday but it'll be turning cooler again by week's end. Highs will tumble back into the upper 40s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 55.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Rain/storms likely. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 51.

Wed: High: 71 Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 57 Morning rain and storms; windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 33 Becoming partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy; overnight showers.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 38 Early showers; mostly cloudy, windy.