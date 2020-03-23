Severe storm threat overnight

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms will move into the area after midnight and continue through early Tuesday. Large hail and heavy rains will be the most widespread concerns. Storms will move east once they develop. Rainfall amounts in excess of an inch will be common with heavier storms, so please be prepared to encounter some localized flooding.

Low temperatures Tuesday will be in the 40s and highs will warm back into the 60s. There could be some sun in the afternoon. Areas of fog may develop again Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks to have some sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s. There could be some more rain chances at the end of the week, but most of those will likely not be as widespread.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms after midnight. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: AM showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 10-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; areas of fog. Wind: N/SE 5-15. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 75 AM fog, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Decreasing clouds. Chance for overnight showers/storms.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 51 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening-night storms.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.