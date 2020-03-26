Thunder will rumble then temps will tumble

Meteorologist Mark Larson says a stalled front, straddling southern Kansas, is separating very warm air south from much cooler temps to the north and it will become a firing line for strong storms.

One wave of rain and thunder will roll through central and eastern Kansas tonight. Hail, gusty winds and brief, downpours will be possible with a few stronger storms. Lows tonight will range from the 30s northwest to near 50 southeast under a mostly cloudy sky.

We'll see more clouds than sun again tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 60s north but warmer 70s across the south. Late tomorrow into Friday evening, another wave of stronger, possibly severe, storms is expected to plow through south-central and eastern Kansas. Large hail, destructive winds and isolated tornadoes will all be threats before midnight.

Behind the stormy weather Saturday, it'll be VERY windy and MUCH cooler statewide with afternoon highs in the lower 50s to around 60 statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Widely scattered showers/storms late, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered evening storms; windy, mild. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty late. Low: 56.

Sat: High: 63 Mostly to partly cloudy; VERY windy and cooler.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 41 Mostly sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 45 Increasing clouds; afternoon rain.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 44 Morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy; warmer.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 43 Breezy with scattered showers/storms.