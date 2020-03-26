Severe storms possible Friday night

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a frontal boundary is dividing the state in half. To the north, it’s noticeably cooler while areas farther south are warmer, and we’ll see that situation last through the day. Near the Nebraska border, highs will be the 50s while 80 degrees is possible along the Oklahoma state line.

The stalled boundary will also be the focal point for a few rounds of rain and thunder. The first wave should mostly impact central and eastern Kansas late tonight. A second, stronger wave of storms is expected on Friday afternoon/evening and some storms may be severe in south-central and southeast Kansas.

A final, stronger cold front on Friday night will cool-off all of Kansas this weekend. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s will climb into the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. However, after a few showers Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks dry with some sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 75.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms possible. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE/SW 10-20. Low: 48.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 40. Clearing, windy and cooler.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 45. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 44. Increasing clouds; rain during the afternoon.

Tue: High: 59. Low: 43. Morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 63. Low: 47. Becoming mostly sunny.