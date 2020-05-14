Severe storms possible Thursday in south-central, eastern Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to our Thursday, but that is expected to change later today as another round of rough weather heads our way. Severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening, especially along and east of the turnpike. Before that takes place, we are in for a partly cloudy and warm day with highs in the 80s.

Additional storms are expected on Friday into Saturday morning followed by dry weather Saturday afternoon and Sunday. While the storms are not expected to be severe, some strong weather, including pockets of heavy rain, is certainly possible.

Early next week appears quiet with sunshine and near-normal temperatures before warmer weather returns by the middle of the week. We should be storm-free for most of the week as well with the risk of rain not returning until Thursday and/or Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and much warmer; chance of storms late. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 84.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then rain/thunder likely. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Rain and thunder early; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Chance of showers/storms late. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 58. Morning storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 55. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 57. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 66. Partly, breezy, and warm.