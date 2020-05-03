Severe storms possible for some on Monday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says more storms will be possible in Kansas over the next few days, with severe storms for some on Monday.

A few showers and storms will move into northwestern Kansas this evening, starting around 7 p.m. These will linger in the northern part of the state, right along the state line with Nebraska, overnight.

On Monday, a cold front will move into western Kansas around lunchtime. As it moves to the east, it will approach central Kansas in the afternoon. Storms will develop with this front, especially in southeastern Kansas Monday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary threats. Storms will end in the evening, moving to the southeast, away from Kansas.

Highs will stay in the mid 70s Monday through Thursday with a mostly sunny sky.

Another front will move through the state on Thursday. This will bring more scattered showers and storms into central Kansas Thursday evening. Behind the front, highs will drop into the mid 60s Friday through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms, especially in the afternoon. Wind: E/N 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 53.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10; gusty. High: 75.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 52 Partly cloudy with scattered nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 50 Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 47 Morning showers then mostly sunny.