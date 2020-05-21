Severe threat through the evening

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that severe storms in western Kansas will move east heading into the overnight hours. Large hail and high winds are the biggest concerns through 10 p.m., then the threat will shift to damaging winds and heavy rains as storms move east.

Much of central Kansas won't see storms until after midnight and it may not be until 4 or 5 am before storms reach Wichita. Heavy rains will be likely at the start of the day Friday.

Once the storms clear the area, the sun will be back Friday afternoon with highs near 80.

Friday night should be mostly clear and mainly storm free. Saturday will be windy and hot with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. It is unclear if Kansas will have storms Saturday evening, but chances definitely ramp up on Sunday. Heavy rains and some severe weather is possible Sunday evening across all but northwest Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms well after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Rain early, then partly cloudy with a few late day storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Sat: High: 88 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 67 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy with scattered storms.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 60 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 61 Turning mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 63 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.