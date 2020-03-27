Severe weather possible Friday in Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary remains parked on top of Kansas. To the north and west, its much cooler while areas south and east are unseasonably mild. The clashing of the air masses should help ignite showers and storms this evening and some could be severe, mainly east of I-135.

Both the storms and warm weather will exit the area overnight leaving us very windy and much cooler on Saturday. In fact, it will be cold enough in northwest Kansas for a mix of rain and snow, though no accumulation is expected. Winds will occasionally gust over 45 mph tomorrow before subsiding on Saturday night and Sunday.

After superb Sunday, sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70, our next weather maker moves in on Monday. Expect rain and cooler conditions across Kansas. The middle and end of next week looks pleasant with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, very windy and cooler. Wind: SW/W 25-35g. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear; chilly. Wind: W 10-20. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 68. Low: 46. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 64. Low: 47. Increasing clouds; rain during the afternoon.

Tue: High: 62. Low: 42. Morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 43. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 45. Partly cloudy.