Severe weather moves into Kansas with rain, hail, ice, sleet and snow

Severe weather has moved into south-central Kansas bringing with it cold rain and hail. It's the first round of severe weather headed to the area. Some ice and snow are expected to follow as winter storm hits Friday evening into Saturday.

The City of Wichita Department of Public Works said it did not put brine on roadways because the rain would have washed it off the road.

Ben Nelson, the Senior Manager for Wichita Public Works, said the city will monitor how the weather unfolds throughout the morning and into the afternoon. He said there could be a small window when the rain starts to taper off to when freezing rain begins when crews could pretreat the bridges and some intersections, hills, and curves.

Nelson said if the rain does taper off it could allow crews an adequate amount of time to start applying salt and sand which is a material mix that helps with traction on more problematic areas, like bridges.

The City of Derby echoed Wichita's road treatment process.

The city said it can't treat the roads due to the rain which will just wash the pre-treatment away.

"The rain is going to turn to ice. It's going to get slick this afternoon and tonight," said the Derby Police Department. "Go get your bread, milk and eggs soon!! We recommend staying home if you can. What's your favorite cooped up in the house activity?"

Other parts of Kansas are already seeing slick roads and slide-offs.

Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the KHP has already responded to two calls on I-70, one was a slide off and the other was an injury crash at milepost 172 and Walker Bridge in Hays.

"If you are traveling out west today, please slow down, take your cruise control off and pay attention to the road," said Hileman on Facebook.

The Kansas Department of Transporation tweeted out that crews in Saline County were looking for slick spots, especially on bridges.

"We do this by checking road temps, air temps, and watching for moisture off vehicle tires," read the tweet from NCKansasKDOT.

The superintendent for Republic County Schools said it will remain on its regular schedule, but he will continue to monitor the weather.

"I don't see that driving conditions will be good at either 12:30 or 3:30. Therefore, we are going to stay in the normal routine for parents and school schedules. There is safety in that decision too. Both wrestling and basketball games/matches are canceled. Any practices called by coaches tonight will be voluntary in matters of participation," said the superintendent on Facebook.

Storm Team 12 will continue to monitor conditions thunderstorms and winter weather moves across the state on Friday.

Stay ahead of the weather with Always on Storm Team 12. You can find the latest check of road conditions at KanDrive.org.