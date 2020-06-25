Shanks uncovered during contraband search at Sedgwick County jail

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said it discovered dangerous contraband after a tip to search a housing unit at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

During the search, 6 weapons were located in the housing unit.

"These dangerous weapons are commonly referred to as “shanks,” said the sheriff's office. "The weapons are typically fashioned by inmates out of common materials, such as a door strike plate or an outlet cover."

The sheriff's office called the discovery disturbing, but not uncommon.

Charges against inmates who were found to be in possession of weapons will be prosecuted. The investigation will continue on how these weapons were produced and what materials were used.

The sheriff's office said the safety and security of its employees and the inmates housed in the jail are paramount.