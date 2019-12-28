'She will be deeply missed:' Kansas girl dies from the flu

A nine-year-old Hiawatha girl has died after getting sick with the flu the weekend before Christmas.

Relatives Cheryl DeLong and Odessa Kirkendoll said the girl, Leighya DeLong, was diagnosed with influenza while visiting family in Nebraska.

They said she was released from a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska before her condition worsened on Sunday, December 22.

Leighya died shortly after being rushed back to the emergency room.

Superintendent Lonnie Moser of USD 415 said Leighya went to Hiawatha Elementary School.

In a statement she said, "Leighya was a 4th grade student in Mr. Runer's class. Although only in the class since October, her smile and positive attitude were impactful and she will be deeply missed."