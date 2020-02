Wichita fire investigators are looking for a cause after fire broke out at an outbuilding at North Linwood Park.

That's near Harry and I-135.

It all happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

911 dispatchers tell us there were no reports of injuries at the scene.

We are waiting to hear back from fire officials about what caused the fire.