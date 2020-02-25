Sheriff's deputy accused of slapping handcuffed inmate

A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy faces one count of mistreatment of a confined prisoner after an incident on January 30th, 2020.

That, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The deputy, identified as 47-year-old Matthew Stineman, is now on "restricted duty" where he has no contact with inmates or the public.

Sheriff Easter says the incident happened at the Sedgwick County Courthouse. An inmate was in a court holding cell waiting for a hearing when he started rubbing his handcuffs on the wall, potentially causing damage.

One deputy ordered him to stop. When he didn't, Sheriff Easter says Deputy Stineman went in to help, and wound up pushing and slapping the inmate.

"What I will tell you is this is out of character for this particular deputy," Sheriff Easter said. "We've not had any issues like this before with this particular deputy. but that does not recuse him from acting professionally and within a manner we expect with the Sheriff's Office."

Sheriff Easter says the inmate was not hurt in the incident.

The crime is a misdemeanor, and while it is a state charge, the prosecution will be handled by the City of Wichita Attorney's Office.

Stineman has been with the department for 13 years.

Sheriff Easter says Stineman is on restricted duty where he is checking on warrants and other office work.