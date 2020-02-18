Sheriff: Man accused of lighting hay bales on fire, trying to create diversion

A man arrested in Barton County faces five counts of arson, accused of setting hay bales on fire in what the sheriff's office says, may have been an attempt to divert officers' attention to prevent the arrest of another person.

Barton County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old gunner Mayhugh, of Great Bend, and booked him into the Barton County Jail on five counts of arson.

Reports about hay bales on fire started a little before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

"These fire calls were made to 911 and two more were discovered by citizens and extinguished," the Barton County Sheriff's Office says. "All the fires occurred within 45 minutes of each other."

In connection with the fires, deputies followed up with a report of a Chevrolet, four-door vehicle connected with the fires.

"In at least one instance (a) suspect was observed setting the fire," the sheriff's office says. "All of the locations were east of US 281 Highway between Ellinwood and Great Bend."

An Ellinwood police officer spotted a car matching the suspect-vehicle description, traveling toward Ellinwood at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies intercepted that car and stopped it in Ellinwood. Inside the car they found accelerants and a fireplace lighter. With that evidence, they arrested Mayhugh.

Detectives with the Barton County Sheriff's Office are investigating Mayhugh's motive, believing the arson was an attempt to divert officers. He's in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, the sheriff's office says.

"The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and a dog trained to detect accelerants was brought to the various locations," the sheriff's office says.

The Ellinwood Police Department, the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office, the Great Bend Police Department and the Ellinwood Fire Department assisted the Barton County Sheriff's Office in the case.