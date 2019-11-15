Sheriff: Man makes large bank withdrawal, gets robbed by his teller in home invasion

Maryland authorities said a bank teller went to the home of a man who made a large withdrawal earlier in the day to rob him.

A bank teller is accused of robbing a man who made a large withdrawal earlier in the day. (Source: Harford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 78-year-old man’s home in Bel Air on Monday. Deputies determined he was assaulted and robbed by 19-year-old Nathan Newell in a home invasion.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler has seen a variety of criminal cases during his long law enforcement career, but these circumstances were unusual for him.

"In 34 years in law enforcement, I can't think of another case where it's almost like a reverse bank robbery,” Gahler said.

Investigators believe Newell forced his way inside the victim’s home, but another person inside was able to intervene during the home invasion. Newell would run away before deputies arrived, but he was seen on a doorbell camera, and that helped detectives track him down. He was arrested at work on Thursday. The bank is cooperating in the investigation.

The details stunned some who live in the area, including Jennifer Klein, who has lived on the block where the home invasion happened for 15 years.

“You have to mind everything nowadays, the bank, the store, anyone could be watching you,” Klein said.

The two inside the home were treated for injuries sustained during the altercation and have since been released from the hospital.

