A shooting at the Keeper of the Plains around 1 a.m. Thursday morning has left one man in his 20s hurt.

The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Additionally, a car was also struck by a bullet, but no one else was hurt.

“We’re currently interviewing witnesses,” Lt. Mike Linnehan of the Wichita Police said. “There were about a dozen people in the parking lot and looking for surveillance video but it's still in the early stages of the investigation.”

No arrests have been made.