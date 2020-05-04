Shoppers ease in as Towne East Square reopens with new safety measures

It's nearly seven weeks since Towne East Square closed its doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday night, at 11:59 p.m., Kansas' stay-at-home order ended. Monday morning, retailers like the mall, were able to resume business.

One shopper we spoke with at the Greenwich Shopping Place said she was excited to get back inside one of her favorite stores.

"Well, I was anxious for Mardel to reopen, so I went in and bought a few things that I was needing for my bible study and I got them and I left," said shopper Elaine Hunter.

She said Mardel has plastic guards up at registers and all employees are wearing a mask and making sure people keep their distance.

Simon Property Group, the company which owns Towne East Square mall, put out a list of things it's doing and asked retailers to do to keep customers safe:

• Employees with a fever or cold and flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose or body aches are required to stay home

• Masks and daily temperature testing are required for employees

• Masks, sanitizing wipes, and temperature testing are available for shoppers at the Mall Office*

• Regular disinfecting of the common areas, particularly busy locations such as restrooms, seating, dining and play areas

• Sanitizer stations in the common areas

• We have completed testing confirming the air quality in our centers is superior to the air outside

• Encouragement of social distancing practices, including the use of distancing markers and extra space between seating

• Signage reminding shoppers and employees of safety precautions recommended by the CDC

• The mall is also asking customers to do their part as well, including, wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, staying home if you're sick and coming back later if a store is busy.

