Shopping tradition brings long lines to local, national retailers

Some feel that Black Friday ruins the Thanksgiving holiday as for many retailers, the deals begin not long after the sun sets Thursday evening.

For many others, Black Friday is a holiday tradition and something they look forward to every year. Early Friday morning, Wichita Best Buy stores were among hot spots for deal seekers.

Those who stood outside the in the cold say it was worth the money they saved on Christmas gifts. Best Buy stores opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for select deals, then closed to get ready for the second round of holiday shoppers early Friday morning.

Among the crowd was Briana Peters, from Augusta. She was with a group of 12 who she says go Black Friday shopping together every year.

The family is among many who say the post-Thanksgiving shopping experience is part of their tradition.

Across the U.S., the National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period.