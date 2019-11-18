Should Century II be turned into an aquarium?

A post showing the future of Century II as something other than a performing arts center is going viral on Facebook.

Ginger Cullen shared a photo on Facebook showing the iconic blue roof building an aquarium.

Cullen tagged Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell in the post who said he loved the idea.

The post goes on to say Wichita has the Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, the Wichita Gardens, but it's lacking an aquarium.

Project Wichita held a meeting just last week and released three design concepts with two alternatives for developing the land along the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. Only one of these plans included the renovation of Century II.

Cullen's post has been shared more than 2,400 times.