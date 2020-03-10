Should Coronavirus concerns change your Spring Break travel?

It’s Spring Break season for Kansas schools and many of you are making travel plans. Coronavirus is top-of-mind for many parents.

We spoke with a local doctor on whether you should make changes, or scrap your Spring Break travel altogether.

Right now, the US Government recommends avoiding any non-essential travel to China and Iran. There are other advisories in place for countries like South Korea, Italy and Japan. You’ll find a complete list of those advisories, and what they mean, here: CDC Travel Advisories Page

If the CDC or World Health Organization issues a travel advisory for your destination, experts say you should seriously consider canceling those travel plans to protect your family.

Certain family members are at a higher risk of contracting illnesses. Those include children under three months old, senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Amy Seery with Ascension Via Christi says if you feel like your family needs to travel on spring break, consider driving rather than flying.

“If you're flying, you have the potential of having lots of exposure to lots of people in a contained setting,” Dr. Seery said. “When you drive, you might go through various communities. You might come in contact with various surfaces in different stops you make along the route. So there's pros and cons both ways. Depending on what your risk factors might be, a shorter trip might be more ideal or being able to control where your stops are at and how many people you come into contact with might be more beneficial.”

Good news for those who need to make changes for air travel. Several airlines have opted to waive ticket change fees because of concerns over Coronavirus. You can read more about that here: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/these-airlines-are-waiving-flight-change-fees-because-of-the-coronavirus-outbreak-2020-03-03”>CBS: Airlines waive flight change fees because of the coronavirus outbreak

