Shower Up will be launching locally to help the homeless have a safe place to shower and other basic hygienic needs.

Shower Up held a demonstration to show how their mobile units work on Sunday (June 21). This is their first time in Wichita.

“It only takes one bad decision for you to be homeless and a lot of the homeless community, they don't want to be homeless. They need help and if we don't help them, who will?” SO AND SO said.

There are nearly 1,000 people who are un-housed in Wichita.