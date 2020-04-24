Showers and storms possible Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s weather maker has moved out, but a second storm system is developing over Oklahoma and will move northeast into Missouri later today. While nothing severe is expected, showers and storms are safe bet across central and eastern Kansas this afternoon.

Temperatures later today will be much cooler than Thursday. After reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s yesterday, we are stuck in the 60s today. After a chilly night in the 40s, warmer weather returns this weekend with highs generally in the 70s.

Next week is starting to look very warm, arguably hot, as the Sunflower State gets a taste of summer. Most of us will warm well into the 80s and temperatures may top-out in the 90s across western Kansas by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. Wind: N 10-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Evening showers; clearing and cooler. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Passing clouds. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 48.

Sun: High: 75. Low: 55. Partly cloudy; isolated storms overnight.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 61. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Tue: High: 81. Low: 54. Partly cloudy; scattered p.m. storms.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 49. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

Thu: High: 80. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; warmer.