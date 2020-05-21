Showers and storms promise to impact holiday weekend plans

After the storms calm down and move out of central Kansas, our attention will turn to western Kansas this afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall are expected with the strongest storms, mainly between 5-10 p.m.

In the Wichita area, expect showers and storms to come to stop this afternoon. The storm complex moving out of western Kansas will arrive in south-central Kansas after midnight. The storms are expected to weaken, but heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and small hail are possible between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

After a stormy start to Friday across south-central Kansas, we should see a break in the activity Friday afternoon, Friday night, and most of Saturday.

It is going to be a hot start to the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, Sunday and Memorial Day is looking much cooler as we fall back into the 70s. Showers and storms promise to ruin some Saturday afternoon and Sunday plans. Rain is possible on Monday morning, but hopefully we can salvage Memorial Day afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms; then mostly cloudy skies. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 75.

Tonight: Storms, some severe, mainly after midnight. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Storms early; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-15. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 66. Breezy & hot; strong storms late.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy; numerous afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 74. Low: 60. Showers early; mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79. Low: 58. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81. Low: 63. Mix of sun and clouds.

