Showers and storms set to strike south-central Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next storm system is invading the state and will bring both spring and winter conditions to Kansas. South-central Kansas can expect late afternoon/evening showers and storms while northwest Kansas will witness rain and snow.

Expect thunderstorms to blossom over south-central Kansas after 4 p.m. Some of the storms will be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind, however widespread severe storms are not expected.

As much colder weather works its way across the state tonight, the rain/snow line will also slide southeast. While some light snow, and minor accumulation, is possible north of a Garden City to Great Bend to Marion line, only a snowflake or two is expected in Wichita before it all comes to an end around sunrise on Friday.

After a cold night in the 20s and 30s, minimal warming, into the 40s and 50s will take place on Friday afternoon. However, the weekend looks much warmer as temperatures top-out in the 60s and 70s. Early next week will be warmer yet, but our weather will turn unsettled by Tuesday and Wednesday as showers/storms return to the forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 68.

Tonight: Windy and colder with rain likely. Wind: N 20-30g. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Clearing and cooler. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 45. Becoming partly cloudy; chance of rain overnight

Sun: High: 70. Low: 46. Partly cloudy; warmer.

Mon: High: 73. Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: High: 76. Low: 55. Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 52. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.