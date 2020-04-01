Showers, wind, and cold coming our way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that big changes are just around the corner for much of Kansas. A cold front will enter the state on Thursday, dropping temperatures first across western Kansas. Chances for rain will increase by Thursday night.

Gusty winds from the south will continue into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range from around 50 in the northwest to mid 70s in south central Kansas. Expect the rain chance to ramp up into Thursday evening. Severe storms are not expected. A light wintry mix is possible for northwest Kansas, but snow accumulations is very unlikely.

Much of Kansas will see a 30-40 degree drop in temperatures for the end of the week. Gusty north winds and colder weather will be widespread Friday. Gardeners should be prepared to cover any sensitive plants both Friday and Saturday mornings.

Milder weather returns over the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; spotty sprinkles & staying breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: A few scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Fri: High: 50 Early AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 44 Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 57 Increasing clouds.