Silver Alert cancelled, Wichita man found safe

Wichita Police Department reported finding 83-year-old Philip Gaunt safe, cancelling silver alert.

-------------------------------------------

Wichita Police Department needs your help in locating missing 83-year-old Philip Gaunt.

Police say Gaunt was last seen at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the area of Central and Oliver driving a grey 2011 Subaru Legacy bearing KS tag 067EUJ.

Officials say he was wearing a dark sweater over a light blue shirt, pink pants, and grey shoes. Additionally, he has white hair and a full beard and has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Philip or see him, please call 911 immediately.