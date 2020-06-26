Silver Alert: WPD searching for 68-year old Roy Hughes

Wichita Police need your help locating 68-year-old Roy Hughes.

He was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. at his home in the 2000 block of North Minneapolis on Thursday. He is described as 4'11", 170lbs, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a green and white striped long sleeve shirt, black and orange tennis shoes, a black hat, and carries a plastic bag and Bible. Roy has been diagnosed with dementia and autism. If you know the whereabouts of Roy or see him, please call 911 immediately.

