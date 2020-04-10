Silver Alert issued for Newton woman with diabetes

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Newton woman.

Police say 74-year-old Doneva Arrowsmith was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the Newton Walmart (1701 S Kansas).

Her daughter arrived at the home and Arrowsmith never arrived. She has since been missing and has not had any contact with her family.

Police say Arrowsmith was driving a 2000 gold Ford Ranger, with Kansas tag 481 BIB. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, maroon jacket, blue leggings, and white Nike tennis shoes, carrying a brown purse. She is 5'1" tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair.

Arrowsmith is an insulin-dependent diabetic and left her medication and cell phone at home. She may also be in the early stages of dementia.

If you see Arrowsmith or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, call 316-283-4190.