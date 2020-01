Salina police have issued a Silver Alert for a 88-year-old man.

Police say Leonard Clayton McIver was last heard from on December 18. They do not know where he is traveling.

McIver does have a 2014 Red Camaro with LIC 312GAN. The tag is expired and it is unknown if he still has the vehicle or drives it.

He is described as 5'6 with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.