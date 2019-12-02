Silver Alert issued for missing Inman man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Richard W. Andrus of Inman.

The Inman Police Department says Andrus was last seen at around 9:30 Sunday morning at his home.

Police say Andrus may have used his credit card at a Casey's General Store in Ellsworth on Sunday evening.

Andrus is a 70-year-old white male who has dementia. He is bald with blue eyes and weighs around 192 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. He was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Kansas Veteran Tag 5123.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or 620-245-1266.