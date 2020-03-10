Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

The Wichita Police Department issues a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man with Alzheimer's and dementia, reported missing from his Wichita home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street.

Police say Robert White was last seen at his home about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 10), wearing a camouflage-pattern shirt and pants and tan boots.

Police say White stands about 5'10 and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees White or knows where he could be should call 911 immediately, police say.