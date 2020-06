Wichita Police have issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Liaquet Khan.

Khan was last seen at a home in the 10900 block of W. Ryan, that's near 29th and Maize in NW Wichita, at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Khan has underlying health issues as well as short-term memory loss.

He is an Indian male, 5' 8" tall, 160 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

Khan was last seen wearing black or beige slacks, a blue short-sleeve shirt and black shoes.

If you've seen him, please call 911.