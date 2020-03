Friday, March 13, 2020

Wichita police say 68-year-old Robert White has been found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled.

----

Wichita police have issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man with Alzheimers and dementia.

Police say Robert White was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday at his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North.

White is described as 5'10" and 180lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.