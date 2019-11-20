Silver alert issued for Iowa man last seen in Lawrence

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide silver alert for an Iowa man who was last seen in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says 90-year-old James Lewis Larson was last seen on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback with the Iowa license plate ASG 448.

Larson is a while male who is about six feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Lawrence police say he was headed to Arizona but has not arrived. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you see Larson or his vehicle or have any information, contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509.