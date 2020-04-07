Singer-songwriter John Prine dies from COVID-19 complications

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine died Tuesday (April 7) from COVID-19 complications at the age of 73, a representative confirms.

The Grammy-award winner last month was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. He leaves behind a legacy of numerous classic songs in folk-country music and other genres.

A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page Sunday (April 5) said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer had been hospitalized since last Thursday (April 2) and his condition worsened on Saturday (April 4).

Prine, one of the most influential voices in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of a lung removed. The surgeries affected his voice but Prine continued to make music and to tour. Before the onset of the virus, Prine had shows scheduled in May and a summer tour planned.

Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.