Singing cops use karaoke to fight crime in West Philadelphia

Two police officers are using singing and dancing to help fight crime in West Philadelphia.

(Source: CNN)

The weekly get-together, dubbed "Karaoke with a Cop," is the brainchild of Officer Shamssadeen Nur Ali Baukman and Officer Justin Harris, who both grew up in West Philly.

Both officers work in the city's 18th precinct, and realized they needed to change the negative perception of police.

"Nationwide, we have a real stigma against us," Harris said. "We always see police officers using too much force or abusing power, but we rarely see images of police officers in a positive light."

Baukman came up with the idea a few years ago when he was on a call to disperse crowds blocking an intersection at a block party.

"I had to get on the microphone and ask them to move," said Baukman. He surprised the crowd when he started singing with his flawless voice. "Everyone's like, 'Oh my god, it's so great! It's so great!'"

Awhile later at a community relations event, Baukman suggested hosting karaoke with the neighborhood. "And the rest is pretty much history," he said.

Baukman and Harris hope that "Karaoke with a Cop" is a small step toward building a positive relationship with the community to help stem the violence that has plagued West Philadelphia.