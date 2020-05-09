Sisters create lawn service with free time during stay-at-home order

Many have a bit more free time on their hands right now. Some of those being teachers and students. But two Kansas sisters took this down time to create a business.

Hayden Sanchez, a freshman at K-State said, “Not a lot of places are really hiring or anything and I have nothing to do during the day between my online classes.”

Sisters, Hayden Sanchez and Alexis Head decided to team up during the stay-at-home order and put all their free time to good use; starting a business called "Lawn and Leaf Sisters".

"We worked with our grandpa over the summers when we were younger,” said Sanchez.

“Mow rental lots and just do kind of odd things because he’s a general contractor and we’re not scared of yard work,” said Alexis Head, para-professional at East High School.

Because of their asthma, they thought this would be a better option than working at a grocery store.

Head said, ‘We both had concerns about COVID and everything. We’re taking it seriously, wearing the gloves, wearing the masks, we have hand sanitizer in our car and taking electronic payments from people.

“I mean it’s kind of a mixed bag." said Sanchez. "Some people are like, ‘Hey stay far away’ and some think that the masks are all necessary.”

These two sisters aren’t paying much mind to mainly men doing yard work. They’re proving an all-girl crew can get the job done too.

“People will call us and be like, Yeah we want to support women and girls and all that, " said Head.

Both Sanchez and Head said this is the perfect option because they’re getting exercise and they’re outdoors in a non-confined area; earning money while social distancing.

