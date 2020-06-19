Six killed in fiery crash Thursday night on south Lawrence highway

Six people are reported dead after a fiery, head-on crash Thursday evening on a highway in south Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. just west of Iowa Street on the South Lawrence Trafficway, which carries traffic on US-40 highway to K-10 highway.

Jenn Hethcoat, public information officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said a Ford Fusion driving westbound on US-40 highway collided with an eastbound GMC vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, both of the vehicles were on fire, Hethcoat said.

The westbound Ford Fusion was completely burned, Hethcoat said. All six occupants died in the crash.

The GMC was partially burned. The female driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The South Lawrence Trafficway was closed from around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday between Iowa Street on the east and W. 27th Street on the west, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.