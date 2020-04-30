Sixth COVID-19-related death confirmed at Clearwater nursing home

The City of Clearwater, Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation

Center, and Sedgwick County, together confirm a total of 61 cases (47 residents and 14 staff) of COVID-19 at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, including six deaths.

A joint news release Thursday from the county, the city and the facility says "of the 61 cases, 20 residents and five staff have recovered from COVID-19."

The sixth death connected with the cluster brings Sedgwick County's COVID-19-related death toll to 11.

After health officials identified the cluster, the Sedgwick County Health Department tested all of the nursing home's residents for COVID-19.

"This is an ongoing situation,"Thursday's news release says. "Facility officials are following recommendations from the Sedgwick County Health Department and KDHE, and are working to contain the spread of the disease in the Center. All services continue to be provided to residents within the home."

