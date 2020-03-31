Skies clear, temps cool for Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says rain is on the way out and sunshine is on the way in. Factor in near normal high temperatures in the 60s along with a relatively light breeze, and it’s shaping up to be a delightful day across the state.

We’re even warmer on Wednesday, but the wind will also return. A strong and gusty south breeze will send temperatures into the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

The next big event will take place on Thursday into Friday. Rain and storms are a safe bet, especially Thursday afternoon and night, followed by falling temperatures on Friday. Highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday will be replaced by 40s and 50s on Friday. Some of the storms on Thursday night may be strong, but the severe threat is on the low side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clouds early, then clearing skies. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 73. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 33. Rain early; windy and much cooler.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 44. Sunny.

Sun: High: 68. Low: 55. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 59. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy and warm.