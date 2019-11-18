Slander lawsuit moves forward after Wichita mayoral race decided

The lawsuit filed by Wichita Mahyor-Elect Brandon Whipple's attorney isn't settled just because the election is over.

Tuesday is the deadline for defendants to respond to the the slander suit, concerning the online attack ad against Whipple. The lawsuit names three people, but only identifies one. The other two are identified as "John Doe No. 1" and "John Doe No. 2."

The one person named in the lawsuit, Matthew Colborn, the the man Whipple's attorney says created the attack ad. Colborn is also the campaign manager for state Rep. Michael Capps.

In recent weeks, Eyewitness News made numerous efforts to contact Capps. We received no response. These efforts include phone calls, email messages and trips to homes he owns and his office.

The big question for Capps is whether he knows who is behind the false attack ad aimed at Whipple.

According to records FactFinder 12 found online, Capps' company Krivacy, LLC previously owned the domain name protectwichitagirls.com. The site, which is no longer owned by Krivacy, LLC, is in reference to the false YouTube video which tied Whipple to allegations of sexual misconduct in the statehouse. FactFinder 12 looked into the allegations and found no factual basis for the claims.

When the connections between Capps and the false ad surfaced, the

Sedgwick County Republican Party called on the state lawmaker to resign.

The chairman of the Sedgwick County Republican Party says Capps admitted to at least knowing about the ad before it was made public.

Until late last week, Whipple's attorney was unable to find Colborn to serve him with the lawsuit. We've learned Colborn has hired an attorney of his own.

Whipple's attorney says he will use subpoena power to unveil the identities of "John Doe No.1" and "John Doe No. 2," in the lawsuit.

