Slick road conditions lead to multiple crashes across Kansas

Winter weather conditions have caused several roads to become slick, leading to multiple crashes Friday morning.

(Photo Courtesy: Reno County, Rose Richter)

In the Wichita metro, a semi jack-knifed on westbound Kellogg near Washington. No injuries were reported and the road is back open.

There is also a semi rollover accident on US-54 at 391st St W (near Cheney). There were no injuries reported and westbound lanes are closed.

Dispatchers could not say whether the crashes were weather related.

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says crews have been working several accidents across the county. A majority of the accidents involve semi trucks.

A viewer sent in photos of a semi crash in Turon. Reno County dispatchers say it happened around 5 a.m. in the 35000 block of K-61 Highway.

Dispatchers say one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. They say a semi rolled over and then slick conditions caused another semi to slide into it. There are no road closures.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says there are multiple slide -offs and crashes in McPherson County on I-135.

Trooper Ben says the crashes are non-injury. He is urging drivers to slow down and adjust their travel times.