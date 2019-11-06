Slim rain chances; big time cold

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that MUCH colder air pushes in during the night and will be around for Thursday. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees colder than normal around the state.

Look for scattered showers in southeast Kansas to end by early Thursday. Strong north winds will bring in the colder air and wind chills will be down in the teens and 20s Thursday morning. Highs will reach the lower 40s with sunny skies during the afternoon.

We should expect a big warm up heading into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will likely hit 70 degrees by Saturday, but another cold front is on the way for the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered evening showers; turning windy. Wind: N/NE 20-30; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Turning sunny; a bit breezy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 24.

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 36 Sunny.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy by afternoon.

Mon: High: 33 Low: 27 Turning cloudy and much colder; windy..

Tue: High: 32 Low: 13 Sunny.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 17 Sunny to mostly sunny.