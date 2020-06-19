Small rally in Wichita celebrates Supreme Court's DACA decision

A small rally in north Wichita Friday brought people in the community together in celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program intact.

Organizers of Friday's rally in Wichita said they were surprised with the court's decision and they've been working for this moment for the past few years. They said though narrowly passed (5-4), the Supreme Court's decision means a lot.

"So personally, as a DACA recipient, this means kind of not being in fear anymore and not living in uncertainty for my future," said Sunflower Community Action Immigrant Justice Organizer Sarahi Aguilera. "So it just kind of means being able to continue my education and being able to provide to my family."

Sunflower Community Action hopes to continue to work until there is a permanent solution with immigration reform and a clear path to citizenship for DACA recipients.