Small town Iowa butcher serenades customers from behind the counter

A grocery store in Lenox has something more to serve behind their meat counter.

The butcher at Ramsey's market sings while she works.

Bonnie Ramsey owns the market. Customers at the store seemed confused by the singing butcher at first, but Ramsey says she hopes it brings joy to her store.

"Joy, I think, is something that we all need and a lot of people have a hard time finding," Ramsey said.

Customers say they're grateful to have a grocery store like this one in their small town. Bonnie and her husband say they eventually hope to open a brewery and restaurant.