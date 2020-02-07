Snow moon to light up the sky this weekend

A snow moon will light up the sky this weekend.

CNN reports the moon will appear from Friday evening into Monday morning. It will be the fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Native American tribes refer to the second full moon of winter as the "snow moon" because of February's heavy snow.

Some experts are also calling it a super moon because it will look especially large when rising and setting.

A super moon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at the closest point to earth in its orbit.

The next supermoon, will occur on March 9.