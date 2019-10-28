Snow Rodeo prepares Wichita airport crews for winter weather

Ahead of the cold-month-seasons' first threat of winter weather, crews at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport put in practice with the third annual Slow Rodeo.

Light amounts of snow and rain are expected with a storm forecast this week to impact much of Kansas. The storm isn't anticipated to cause serious problems at the airport with cancellations and delays, but the hint of more significant winter-weather events to come brought crews out to practice what they'll do when that happens.

The Airport Authority picked a seasonably cold day for the snow rodeo. The group doesn't like the word, "snow," but it knows the importance of preparing for winter-weather challenges head on, before they become an issue.

"Our goal is to get out there, hit it hard and fast and clear the runway as quick as we possibly can," says Assistant Director of Airports Brad Christopher.

Christoper says crews have to train well before the first flake of the season hits the runway.

"We haven't been out here for six months, so we gotta refresh our memories," he says.

With no snow on the ground, crew spent hours Monday, going through the same steps they would take on a snow-covered runway. This includes spraying de-ice and sweeping the lanes in a staggered formation.

"What you're seeing here is very, relatively speaking, easy compared to the real thing," Christoper said during Monday's training. "You throw in nighttime, you throw in sometimes blizzard conditions, it can get to be a real handful."