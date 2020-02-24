Snow chances moves in Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a mix of rain and snow will return to Kansas overnight and Tuesday. Although accumulations of snow should be limited, late afternoon travel conditions might change as temperatures drop and snow continues for central and northern Kansas.

Sprinkles and light snow may move across central and western Kansas into the early morning hours Tuesday. Lows will be down in the 20s and 30s. Highs will only be in the 30s with gusty north winds. Light snow chances will continue for a good part of the day.

Snow chances will end Tuesday night with sunshine returning on Wednesday. Highs will still be below normal (mainly near 40), but should start warming up later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; few sprinkles late. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: AM rain/snow mix, then PM snow flurries and breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-25. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Evening light snow, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 23.

Wed: High: 37 Turning mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 24 Turning mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 29 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 45 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for PM showers.