Snow could impact travel plans this week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the sunny and mild weather won't last much longer.

We’ll stay sunny and nice tomorrow with highs around 60. If people are traveling before Thanksgiving, this will be the best day to do it.

Around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, snow will start to fall in northwest Kansas. It will cover northwestern Kansas through about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving around 6-8” possible for Goodland and Colby. Snow accumulation will drop off pretty quickly when you go to the southeast, with around 2-3” possible in Hill City and around 0.5” in Hays, Concordia and Syracuse. It will be windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph. That will make it dangerous to drive in northwestern Kansas due to blowing snow.

We’ll get a break from any rain or snow on Wednesday, with highs falling into the 40s, but another round will move in on Thanksgiving.

Around 12 a.m. on Thursday, either light snow or a rain/snow mix will move into southwestern Kansas. This will cover most of western and north central Kansas by 7 a.m. on Thursday. Snow will lift to the north and east through the morning, turning to rain in the afternoon, ending in the evening. South Central Kansas will have rain possible all day. The confidence on snow amounts is low right now, but we will keep you updated as the week progresses.

More scattered rain showers will be possible off and on Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain possible. Wind: E/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 60.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 28 Mostly sunny with rain/snow mix overnight.

Thanksgiving Day: High: 42 Low: 31 A.M. Wintry mix changing to rain, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 36 Cloudy scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 41 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, falling afternoon temperatures.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 28 Partly cloudy, windy much colder.