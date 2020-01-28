Snow ending tonight; sunshine on hold

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the snowfall will be done by midnight, but areas of fog will be a concern into Wednesday morning. Some of the dense fog will setup across central and western Kansas.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s early Wednesday with light winds. Don't expect much sunshine as skies remain mainly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s (depending on how much snow is on the ground).

Thursday will still be mostly cloudy, but more sunshine is on the way by Friday and a HUGE weekend warm up is likely by Saturday. Temperatures could be near record highs by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening snow showers; 1-2” still possible, then cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; areas of fog. Light winds. Low: 27.

Thu: High: 41 Areas of fog, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; much warmer.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 38 Sunny and a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 21 Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder.